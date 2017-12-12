This Kansas town was just named the best small town in America – to escape from

2:45 College admissions: Tales from the front line Pause

2:32 McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

0:38 Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year

1:34 Drone view of proposed development on river

1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

1:55 Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

0:34 Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts

2:11 Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures