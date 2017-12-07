State

Stafford dismisses classes early following report of gun, juvenile arrested

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 10:25 PM

Stafford school officials dismissed classes early on Thursday following the report of a firearm possibly being in the school, police said.

No gun was ever found, according to the Stafford Police Department, either in a search of backpacks or a more thorough search of the building in the small central Kansas town after students were sent home.

Numerous interviews led to a search of a house in Stafford and the arrest of a juvenile on suspicion of criminal threat, police said Thursday night. A Stafford police officer will be at the school on Friday “to ensure safety of students and staff and to put minds at ease,” a post on the Stafford Police Department’s Facebook page said Thursday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation remains active, according to the post.

More than 30 officers from more than a half-dozen law enforcement agencies searched Stafford’s school.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Raw video: Truck overturns under Bartle Hall

    Traffic on I-670 was snarled Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck overturned on the road under Bartle Hall.

Raw video: Truck overturns under Bartle Hall

Raw video: Truck overturns under Bartle Hall 0:25

Raw video: Truck overturns under Bartle Hall
How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design
Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes 1:00

Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes

View More Video