Stafford dismisses classes early following report of gun, juvenile arrested

Stafford school officials dismissed classes early on Thursday following the report of a firearm possibly being in the school, police said.
No gun was ever found, according to the Stafford Police Department, either in a search of backpacks or a more thorough search of the building in the small central Kansas town after students were sent home.
Numerous interviews led to a search of a house in Stafford and the arrest of a juvenile on suspicion of criminal threat, police said Thursday night. A Stafford police officer will be at the school on Friday “to ensure safety of students and staff and to put minds at ease,” a post on the Stafford Police Department’s Facebook page said Thursday night.
The investigation remains active, according to the post.
More than 30 officers from more than a half-dozen law enforcement agencies searched Stafford’s school.
