Tattoos may be key to identity of woman found in Kansas lake

Montgomery County authorities are hoping tattoos will help them identify a woman whose body was found near Independence on Thursday.
Hunters discovered the woman’s body floating about a quarter-mile south of a boat ramp at the Card Creek camping area east of Independence, according to a post on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone who recognizes one or more of the woman’s tattoos is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at 620-330-1000.
Never miss a local story.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments