This is one of several tattoos on the body of a woman found dead in a southeast Kansas lake Thursday. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo
Tattoos may be key to identity of woman found in Kansas lake

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 08:00 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Montgomery County authorities are hoping tattoos will help them identify a woman whose body was found near Independence on Thursday.

Hunters discovered the woman’s body floating about a quarter-mile south of a boat ramp at the Card Creek camping area east of Independence, according to a post on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone who recognizes one or more of the woman’s tattoos is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at 620-330-1000.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

