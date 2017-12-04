Kansas Turnpike unveils plaza that lets motorists bypass the toll booth

More Videos 1:24 How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design Pause 3:14 Christmas decorating tips 5:31 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 1:48 Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:22 Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:43 K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:50 Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 0:47 Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 7:31 Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design The Kansas Turnpike is opening its first “open road tolling” at the turnpike’s eastern terminal the first week of December. It allows drivers with K-Tag to bypass certain toll booths completely. The Kansas Turnpike is opening its first “open road tolling” at the turnpike’s eastern terminal the first week of December. It allows drivers with K-Tag to bypass certain toll booths completely. Courtesy of Kansas Turnpike Authority

