Which Christmas candies win the seasonal taste buds of Kansans?

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 29, 2017 12:05 PM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 12:10 PM

It’s going to be a holly, jolly and flat Christmas in Kansas, this year.

With the state’s reputation of being flat, it should come to no surprise that Kansas’ most popular Christmas candy is flatter than a truffle.

“Kansas has been proven to be flatter than a pancake,” candy distributor CandyStore.com reported. “If you’ve ever been to Kansas you really can’t dispute that.”

So no, reindeer candy corn (a red, green and white variation of the Halloween candy) did not top the charts.

“We were expecting reindeer corn to do well here, but maybe since there is already so much corn, they need to escape a little,” CandyStore.com said.

Rather, a chocolate and pepperminty candy topped the charts.

Kansans sure do love their peppermint bark, the most popular Christmas candy in Kansas, according to CandyStore.com. The candy distributor conducted a survey of over 50,000 CandyStore.com customers to gather the top candies in each state.

To confirm their results, the distributor checked in with other major candy manufacturers to ensure their survey corresponded with seasonal observations.

Kansan’s second and third favorite candies are M&Ms and candy canes, the survey showed.

“No word on how far down the list reindeer corn came in,” CandyStore.com said.

See below to find out the favorite Christmas candies of all 50 states:

Source: CandyStore.com

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

