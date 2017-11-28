Who killed teen left in burned vehicle in Flint Hills?

It’s been months now since a teenage boy from Emporia was murdered and left in a vehicle in a rural area of the Flint Hills.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other authorities are now hoping “even the smallest detail” might prove significant in determining who killed 19-year-old Jesus Avila-Galvin Jr., a KBI statement released Tuesday said.
Avila-Galvin Jr.’s body was found in his burned-out vehicle on Sept 6 at Road 160 and Road T east of Emporia, authorities say. That intersection is near the Neosho River.
The KBI, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Emporia Police Department, the State Fire Marshal’s office, and Emporia State University Police are all involved in working the case.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information about what happened or who is responsible is being asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.P3tips.com or through the P3Tips mobile application. Tips which assist law enforcement in this investigation are eligible for a Crime Stoppers cash reward of up to $2,000, according to the KBI statement.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments