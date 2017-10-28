Police investigating beatings by Manhattan High football players

Riley County police are investigating what has been described as “birthday beatdowns” involving Manhattan High School football players.
Two players were beaten by teammates in a hazing ritual, the Manhattan Mercury reported. School officials confirmed an incident occurred on school grounds.
“Officers are in the process of filing a battery report from the information they received,” a statement issued Friday by the Riley County Police Department said.
The two victims are 15- and 16-year-old boys, according to police. They were kicked and hit by “multiple juvenile suspects” on Thursday, the police statement said.
Sources told the Mercury the boys were kicked in the face and head. The investigation is still under way, police say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
