State

Police investigating beatings by Manhattan High football players

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 28, 2017 3:39 PM

Riley County police are investigating what has been described as “birthday beatdowns” involving Manhattan High School football players.

Two players were beaten by teammates in a hazing ritual, the Manhattan Mercury reported. School officials confirmed an incident occurred on school grounds.

“Officers are in the process of filing a battery report from the information they received,” a statement issued Friday by the Riley County Police Department said.

The two victims are 15- and 16-year-old boys, according to police. They were kicked and hit by “multiple juvenile suspects” on Thursday, the police statement said.

Sources told the Mercury the boys were kicked in the face and head. The investigation is still under way, police say.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks

    A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera.

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks 1:58

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks
Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas
Check out this new baby otter at the Kansas City Zoo 0:44

Check out this new baby otter at the Kansas City Zoo

View More Video