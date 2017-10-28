Salina man killed when hit by car early Saturday morning

A 26-year-old Salina man was struck and killed by a car as he stood in the road early Saturday morning in Salina, authorities said.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a 35-year-old woman from Minneapolis exited I-70 from the westbound lanes to head north on U.S. 81 when she struck Jerry Hurde Jr. as he was standing in the road shortly after 1:30 a.m.
It’s unknown why Hurde was standing on the ramp linking westbound I-70 with northbound U.S. 81, the highway patrol report stated. He died at the scene.
The woman, who was driving a Kia Optima, was not injured.
