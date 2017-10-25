Three killed near Topeka in double murder-suicide, authorities say

Authorities in Jefferson County are investigating a shooting that left three people dead at a house outside of Grantville east of Topeka on Wednesday.
“We had a double murder and suicide,” Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said from the scene at 3222 Detlor Road, northeast of Grantville, an unincorporated town just outside of Topeka. “It appears that’s what happened.”
The initial report Wednesday afternoon came in as a medical call, Herrig said. First responders arrived at the house and found a man and woman deceased.
“One was on the front porch and the other was in the kitchen,” Herrig said.
A third person was initially reported missing, he said. The ambulance crew backed out and called law enforcement officers.
A Code Red alert was sent to area residents, warning them to stay out of the area near where the shooting occurred and to lock their homes, businesses and vehicles. The Kansas Highway Patrol SWAT team was sent to the location.
The missing suspect, a man in his mid-60s, was eventually found dead in a bedroom inside the house, Herrig said. The shooting suspect and the woman who was killed are brother and sister, while the second person shot appears to be the woman’s boyfriend, he said.
“We’re not really sure” what the motive was for the shootings, Herrig said. “It seems to be a spur of the moment” decision.
Residents of Jefferson County were stunned to hear what had happened, he said.
“I think they’re somewhat relieved as well,” Herrig said. “There were several hours there that we didn’t know that the suspect had killed himself” inside the house.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation crime scene unit was awaiting the arrival of a search warrant to go to work, Herrig said.
The names of those killed and additional details are expected to be released Thursday.
