State

Collision kills one, injures several south of Great Bend

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 20, 2017 8:37 PM

One person was killed and several others injured in a collision involving multiple vehicles south of Great Bend Friday night, authorities said.

The collision, which involved as many as three vehicles, occurred at 6:14 p.m. on U.S. 281 at South 50 Road, about four miles south of Great Bend, a Barton County emergency dispatcher said.

Several people were taken to Great Bend Regional Hospital for treatment, she said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting the Barton County Sheriff’s Office in working the scene of the collision.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

