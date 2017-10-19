One pheasant that will be released in Finney County’s Rooster Roundup could earn you a $1 million prize.
One pheasant that will be released in Finney County’s Rooster Roundup could earn you a $1 million prize. The Wichita Eagle File photo
One pheasant that will be released in Finney County’s Rooster Roundup could earn you a $1 million prize. The Wichita Eagle File photo

State

Take a shot at a million dollars in the Rooster Roundup

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 19, 2017 2:42 PM

One of the 51 banded pheasants who are about to be released in Finney County’s annual Rooster Roundup is worth some big bucks.

That one bird will have a special-style band, and it will be released in secret, according to the Garden City Telegram. The hunter who collects that band will have the chance to earn a $1 million prize.

The event will take place during pheasant season from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau president Roxanne Morgan told the Telegram.

The band will earn you the opportunity to spin the Rooster Roundup wheel containing a $1 million prize.

But even if your spin doesn’t win you the grand prize, you are guaranteed to win one of many other various prizes expected to be valued at $500 or more.

If you are the lucky hunter who finds the unique band, Morgan said do not turn the bird in with it – whether it is alive or dead.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

Pause
McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

Shocker Madness with Taylor Eldridge and Zach Bush 4:33

Shocker Madness with Taylor Eldridge and Zach Bush

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children

Matthew McCrane wants to help K-State become bowl eligible 1:31

Matthew McCrane wants to help K-State become bowl eligible

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:53

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

  • Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

    October signals the start of the mating season for deer in Kansas, and they will be on the move in greater numbers. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells what to watch for as you drive the roads and highways in Kansas. (Kansas Highway Patrol/YouTube)

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

View More Video