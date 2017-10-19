Take a shot at a million dollars in the Rooster Roundup

One of the 51 banded pheasants who are about to be released in Finney County’s annual Rooster Roundup is worth some big bucks.

That one bird will have a special-style band, and it will be released in secret, according to the Garden City Telegram. The hunter who collects that band will have the chance to earn a $1 million prize.

The event will take place during pheasant season from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau president Roxanne Morgan told the Telegram.

The band will earn you the opportunity to spin the Rooster Roundup wheel containing a $1 million prize.

But even if your spin doesn’t win you the grand prize, you are guaranteed to win one of many other various prizes expected to be valued at $500 or more.

If you are the lucky hunter who finds the unique band, Morgan said do not turn the bird in with it – whether it is alive or dead.