State

Arkansas City teacher arrested, accused of having sex with student

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 14, 2017 1:20 PM

An Arkansas City High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a student at the school, authorities said.

The 27-year-old man, who teaches social studies at the high school, was arrested Friday and booked into the Cowley County Jail, according to Arkansas City police. He had bonded out of jail as of late Friday evening.

Arkansas City school superintendent Ron Ballard on Saturday issued a statement in response to the arrest.

“Student safety is our top priority,” Ballard’s statement said. “We take these allegations very seriously and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. At this time, we have no other information to report.”

Officers were notified of “an inappropriate sexual relationship” between the teacher and a 17-year-old girl at the high school, a police statement said. The teacher was arrested following an investigation.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful sexual relations in lieu of a $10,000 bond, police said.

