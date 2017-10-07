KBI: Man from 53-person Kansas town killed by deputy Friday

A 42-year-old Sun City man was killed Friday night by a Barber County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Steven P. Myers, of the south-central Kansas town of 53, was killed following a disturbance at a bar in Sun City, according to the release.
Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, police were called after Myers was reported to be threatening people with a gun outside of a bar on Sun City’s Main Street.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, he had left, according to the release.
Deputies located him in a shed at 201 W. Main, according to the release.
After he refused to comply with deputies’ verbal commands, one fired a bean-bag round at Myers. Myers was treated for his injury by officers and Emergency Medical Services, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified around 7:35 p.m., and is investigating the case.
