Lawrence man sentenced to 15 years for drug and gun trafficking

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

October 02, 2017 6:02 PM

A Lawrence man has been sentenced to 15 years for trafficking drugs and guns.

Petsamai Phommaseng, 36, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beal’s office.

Phommaseng admitted to working with co-defendant Damon Douglas Griffin and others to distribute methamphetamine in Douglas, Franklin and Anderson counties.

Griffin, who was known on the streets as Guido, provided methamphetamine to Phommaseng and other street dealers.

Phommaseng obtained the drug from Griffin. He paid in cash or gave firearms to Griffin as payment.

Griffin was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison.

Beal commended the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Franklin County Drug Enforcement Unit and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania for their work in solving the case.

