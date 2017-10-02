State

Ellsworth County man dies from head injury, KBI investigating

An Ellsworth County man has died after an altercation in Lorraine left him with a head injury.

Kevin L. Wagner, 55, of Buston, died Saturday in a Wichita hospital, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The altercation happened Thursday.

According to a KBI release, no arrests have been made regarding the incident; however, an investigation is ongoing.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on the case on Thursday night. Sheriff’s officers were called to 242 Harry St. in Lorraine shortly before 9 p.m. after neighbors reported a disturbance and gunshots fired.

When officers arrived, they found an injured Wagner and a 49 year-old woman. The two had been in a confrontation that became violent. EMS was called and the man was flown to a Wichita hospital due to the head injury.

No other information has been released at this time.

