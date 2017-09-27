Kansas zoo’s spider monkey dies after surgery complications

She lived 10 years longer than the average lifespan for her species – but it didn’t make Daisy’s death any easier.
The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City is mourning the passing of lifelong zoo resident Daisy, a red-bellied spider monkey, who passed away overnight.
Daisy was 34 years old. The median life expectancy for a spider monkey is 24.4 years, the zoo said Wednesday.
She died from post-surgical complications after a procedure that was performed Saturday. It was her third surgery in more than five years to remove an abdominal bezoar — a tightly packed mass of indigestible or partially digested material found in the gastrointestinal tract.
Since the bezoar was found 5 1/2 years ago, Daisy had been treated with diet changes to reduce the likelihood of a occurrence and hadn’t had a repeat growth in almost three years, the zoo said.
Daisy arrived at the Lee Richardson Zoo 31 years ago as one of a trio of spider monkeys from the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.
“I will forever remember Daisy calling greetings to me whether on duty or off, even from as far away as the alpaca yard,” zoo registrar Angela Herman said. “Daisy will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Bruno, Daisy’s companion of 14 years, still resides at Lee Richardson Zoo.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments