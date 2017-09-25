Screenshot/Google Maps
State

Infant found abandoned along Oklahoma interstate

Associated Press

September 25, 2017 12:41 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma City police say an infant about 1-month-old is safe after being found abandoned along I-40.

Police say the boy was discovered in a car seat Saturday by a group in a church van that was driving along the interstate.

Police say the baby’s mother has been found and is undergoing a mental evaluation.

No names have been released.

Police say the infant was likely left just minutes before he was found because it was sunny and hot at the time and the child was not sunburned.

The boy is now is state custody.

