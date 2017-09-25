.
Kansas man picking up aluminum cans hit and killed, KHP says

By Nichole Manna

September 25, 2017 12:08 PM

An 85-year-old man was killed after being hit by an SUV in Topeka Monday morning, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Jack Streeter, of Grantville, was parked westbound on U.S. 24 near Meriden Road on the right shoulder at around 7:15 a.m.

He got out of his vehicle and walked south across both lanes of traffic to pick up aluminum cans from the center median, the report says.

He was hit in the left lane by an SUV and later died at the hospital.

