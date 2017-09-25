97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee for protesting NFL players

More Videos

102-year-old Kansas newspaper columnist 2:55

102-year-old Kansas newspaper columnist

Pause
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

For four miles and four hours Sunday, Wichitans played in the street 1:18

For four miles and four hours Sunday, Wichitans played in the street

UltraVan Rally in south-central Kansas is almost cult-like 2:20

UltraVan Rally in south-central Kansas is almost cult-like

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 2:25

Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication

Energy key to Newton volleyball's undefeated day at home tournament 2:01

Energy key to Newton volleyball's undefeated day at home tournament

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

  • More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017. Alexa Ard / McClatchy
During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

State

97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee for protesting NFL players

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

September 25, 2017 9:28 AM

A 97-year-old World War II veteran from Missouri took a knee Sunday morning in support of NFL football players’ protests, and his grandson’s photo of it took Twitter by storm.

“My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee,” Brennan Gilmore tweeted about John Middlemas.

Then, quoting his grandfather, Gilmore added: “Those kids have every right to protest.”

Middlemas of Willard, Mo., took his knee around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, an hour and a half before legions of NFL players, coaches and owners would be reacting to President Donald Trump’s criticism of player protests during the national anthem.

Trump urged owners to fire or suspend players who kneel during the national anthem, and he encouraged fans to boycott the games.

By mid-afternoon Sunday, Gilmore’s tweet of his grandfather’s solidarity demonstration had been retweeted more than 48,000 times, had drawn some 116,000 likes, and generated some 2,000 replies.

“My Grandpa has been an ally to the civil rights movement for many years,” Gilmore said in a follow-up tweet. “He’s an amazing man always on the side of justice.”

Willard is about 10 miles northwest of Springfield in southwestern Missouri.

“I wanted to communicate what I always told to my grand-kids and everybody else,” Middlemas told The Springfield News-Leader Sunday. “When they'd go to bed at night, we'd tell the kids we wanted to be like Jesus.”

Many Twitter responders praised Middlemas for his military service. Some, such as Josh Johnson, simply posted an image of a crowd applauding.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

102-year-old Kansas newspaper columnist

View More Video