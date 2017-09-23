State

Motorcycle rider crashes on I-70, then run over by semi

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 23, 2017 12:56 PM

An Oklahoma man was killed late Friday night when he was struck by a semi while lying on I-70 following a prior crash, authorities said.

The collision occurred just before midnight on Friday about four miles east of the Dorrance exit on the interstate, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Morris Noftsger, 64, of Kiefer, Okla., was lying in the eastbound lane after crashing his 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He was then hit by an eastbound semi and killed, the highway patrol reported. The driver of the semi, a 29-year-old woman from Beggs, Okla., was not injured in the collision.

