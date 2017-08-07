Possible industrial impalement in Hutchinson, emergency manager says

Medical crews responded Monday morning to a report of an impalement at a woodworking business in Hutchinson.
Reno County Emergency Manager Adam Weishaar said a call went out just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday for an injury at Woodwork Manufacturing & Supply, 403 S. Adams, in Hutchinson.
Weishaar said scanner traffic indicated that a person had been impaled by a piece of wood. Medical personnel and Hutchinson fire crews responded to the scene, Weishaar said.
Chack back to Kansas.com later as more information becomes available.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments