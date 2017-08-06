Kansas Highway Patrol trooper hat.
Kansas Highway Patrol trooper hat. The Wichita Eagle File photo
Kansas Highway Patrol trooper hat. The Wichita Eagle File photo

State

Man dies following ATV crash in Neosho County

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

August 06, 2017 2:44 PM

An Erie man was pronounced dead shortly after an ATV crash in southeastern Kansas on Saturday, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Jonah L. DeMeritt, 21, was injured when the ATV he was a passenger on rolled on him as it was traveling up a hill on private property in Neosho County.

The crash happened about 5 miles south of Erie and was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to the report.

DeMeritt was riding on a 2017 Polaris ATV being driven by a 21-year-old Galesburg man, the report said. DeMeritt was taken to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, where he was pronounced dead, following the crash.

DeMeritt was attempting to exit the ATV at the time of the crash, the report said. The driver was not injured.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

When geese need a police escort to cross the street

When geese need a police escort to cross the street 1:22

When geese need a police escort to cross the street
The Nature Conservancy of Kansas to open chalk formations 2:54

The Nature Conservancy of Kansas to open chalk formations
New drone view of Little Jerusalem 3:04

New drone view of Little Jerusalem

View More Video