Man dies following ATV crash in Neosho County

An Erie man was pronounced dead shortly after an ATV crash in southeastern Kansas on Saturday, according to a Highway Patrol report.
Jonah L. DeMeritt, 21, was injured when the ATV he was a passenger on rolled on him as it was traveling up a hill on private property in Neosho County.
The crash happened about 5 miles south of Erie and was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to the report.
DeMeritt was riding on a 2017 Polaris ATV being driven by a 21-year-old Galesburg man, the report said. DeMeritt was taken to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, where he was pronounced dead, following the crash.
DeMeritt was attempting to exit the ATV at the time of the crash, the report said. The driver was not injured.
