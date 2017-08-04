KBI: Deputy fires at pickup coming toward him in southeast Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to review a confrontation in which a Bourbon County Sheriff’s deputy fired shots at a pickup that was driving towards him Thursday night.
A deputy was dispatched to investigate the report of a suspicious vehicle near Fort Scott Lake at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement released by the KBI. The deputy spotted a red Ford Ranger and saw the driver run a stop sign.
The driver refused to stop when the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop and a pursuit began. Fort Scott police joined the pursuit, but authorities lost contact with the Ranger.
The pickup was later spotted again and pursued down a dirt path to a dead end, the KBI said. When the Ranger driver attempted to turn around, he struck a police car.
The Ranger then drove directly toward a deputy that had exited his patrol car. The deputy fired toward the Ranger, which crashed into a culvert.
The driver of the Ranger was not hit by gunfire, according to the KBI. He was arrested and then taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
He has been booked into the Bourbon County Jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and other crimes.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, according to the KBI.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
