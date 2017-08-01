State

Topeka man pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

By Stan Finger

August 01, 2017 3:27 PM

A Topeka tax preparer pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing false tax returns, authorities said.

Maurice Stewart, 39, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of filing false tax returns, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a prepared statement. The false returns caused a tax loss of $93,402.

Stewart filed returns in clients’ names, falsely claiming the returns were self-prepared, Beall said. He fraudulently reported that clients had suffered business losses.

Stewart filed returns electronically using the IP address of a Topeka business where he formerly was employed as an online IT technical services coordinator, Beall said. He prepared returns using an online program where he had opened an account using another person’s name.

The prosecution and defense have agreed to recommend a sentence of two years in federal prison and full restitution, Beall said. Sentencing is set for Oct. 30.

