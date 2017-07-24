Eureka fast food employee accused of pocketing deposits

A Eureka woman has been arrested on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars that were supposed to be deposit into a Sonic Drive-In account, according to a news release from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
Danielle Michael, 29, was arrested and booked into the Greenwood County Jail on Friday on suspicion of multiple counts of theft and criminal deprivation of property, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
On Tuesday, the release said, deputies were called to the Sonic Drive-in in Eureka on a theft report. Through the restaurant’s accountant, Sonic management had discovered that about a month’s worth of daily deposits had not been made.
The missing deposits totaled several thousand dollars, the release said.
After deputies learned that one manager would have been responsible for all of the missing deposits, they executed a search warrant in the 300 block of South Washington in Eureka and subsequently arrested Michael, who has since been released on a $100,000 bond.
The investigation, according to the sheriff’s office, is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 620-583-5568.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments