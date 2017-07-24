Jackson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
July 24, 2017 12:19 PM

Kansas boy dies from ‘massive blood loss’ after fireworks accident

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A 11-year-old boy died Friday after experimenting with in northeast Kansas, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Colby Harris was found dead at a home in rural Mayetta after the Sheriff’s Office received a call from the victim of an explosion shortly before noon on Friday, according to the release.

An investigation, the release said, revealed that Harris had been experimenting with fireworks and other “minor explosive devices.” Harris was home alone, the release said, for a short period of time before making the 911 call.

According to an autopsy performed Monday, the release said, Harris died due to massive blood loss caused by shrapnel. The death was ruled accidental.

The home where Harris was discovered is southeast of Mayetta, which is about 20 miles north of Topeka.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Hoyt and Mayetta fire departments also responded to the call, along with Jackson County emergency management.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

