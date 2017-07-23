File photo
July 23, 2017 11:01 AM

Boil water advisory for Emporia lifted, KDHE says

By Bryan Horwath

A boil water advisory issued for Emporia was lifted Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The release, from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, rescinded an advisory that was put into placed on Thursday following a water main break discovered early that day in the city.

The break, which was reported just after 4 a.m. Thursday, was located at 15th and Prairie. It left Emporia residents nearly without water for a time and led to the stockpiling of bottled water for residents at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.

Rural water customers in Lyon County remained under the boil water advisory as of Sunday, according to Lyon County officials and the department of health and environment.

Once water in those areas is properly tested, the county said on its Facebook page, the advisory is likely to be lifted.

