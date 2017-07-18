Woman thought ring was gone forever. Until her friend saw this Facebook post

It’s usually not good when law enforcement officers hear crying on the other end of a phone call.
But a few light sobs on a July 11 call brought a smile to Aaron Scheve’s face. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden, knew the three week search for the owner of a lost ring was over.
“I could tell it was something important because she was getting emotional on the other end of the line,” Scheve said. “I didn’t want to make her wait any longer so we made arrangements to meet at her house.”
Kristine Cooper, of Emporia, said she and some friends were enjoying some time in and out of the water at Olpe City Lake, about 10 miles south of Emporia, on a late June afternoon. Later she noticed a special ring was missing.
“The thing is, it was a gift from my aunt when I graduated from high school so it was extra special to me,” Cooper said. “I really don’t think I’d taken it off since I’d graduated when I was 18. That was 15 years ago. I was really upset because I thought it was gone forever.”
The ring is a gold band, with 12 small diamonds, one for each year of her education.
The next day Cooper returned to the lake and searched the shoreline, hoping for the best. She failed.
Scheve and his family were kayaking at the lake on June 26 when his wife found the ring in a few inches of water. The Scheves asked around, and checked with the lake’s caretaker, to see if any lost rings had been reported. Nothing.
After a few days Scheve turned to social media. A post appeared on a Facebook page for Kansas game wardens. Scheve only described it as an “expensive-looking ring.” He omitted specifics because he wanted someone to call and give a detailed description. The post was widely read, and the story picked up by several news outlets, including the Wichita Eagle.
Scheve’s phone was soon ringing.
He estimates he got close to three dozen calls about the ring before Cooper’s. It appears many Kansans have lost rings they dearly valued.
“I think the people who called had legitimately lost rings and were just basically hoping for a miracle,” he said. “They’d lost a ring somewhere else and were hoping somebody had found it and then lost it at the lake.” He heard from people hoping to find rings from as far away as Topeka and Wichita.
A friend of Cooper’s saw a Facebook post about the found ring and figured it was Cooper’s.
“When she told me, I almost couldn’t believe there was even a chance,” said Cooper. “But I got the number and called.” And then, she waited.
Cooper called on July 7. Unfortunately for her Scheve was off until July 11 on a rare four-day weekend. He called her that day. Cooper gave a detailed description of the ring, including the size, and sent the game warden a photo of the ring on her hand. He took it to her house.
“As soon as she saw it she got visibly emotional,” said Scheve. “She put it right on. I could tell the ring really meant a lot to her.”
Cooper said she’d always ranked the ring as one of her most cherished possessions. Now, those feelings are even stronger.
“For quite a while I never thought I’d see it again,” Cooper said. “This whole thing is just pretty awesome, how it was found and what (Aaron) did to find me. I appreciate (the ring) even more, now.”
Michael Pearce: 316-268-6382, @PearceOutdoors
