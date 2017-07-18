California man killed when semi hits Jeep on I-70 near Quinter

A roll-over crash in Gove County on Monday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Adam J. Bretall of Mission Viejo, Calif., was a passenger in a 1987 Jeep Wrangler that was rear-ended by a semi headed west on I-70 about three miles west of Quinter shortly before 10 p.m. The impact forced the Jeep into a ditch to the north of the highway, where it rolled several times, the highway patrol said in a crash report.
Bretall, who died as a result of the crash, and two other people inside were thrown from the vehicle, according to the report. The Jeep’s driver — 34-year-old Michael E. Pugsley of Rochester, N.Y. — and another passenger — 29-year-old Jeremy J. Fish of Forsyth, Ga. — survived but were hurt. They were taken to Gove County Medical Center for treatment.
The man driving the semi, 29-year-old Daniel Johnson of Oakley, wasn’t harmed, according to the report.
