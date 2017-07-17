Kansas man dies in Clay County crash

A Junction City man died Sunday when the car he was driving crashed near Milford Lake in Clay County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
James R. Jenkins, 29, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Kansas Highway 82 just west of the Milford Lake causeway at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday when the car went off the road and rolled down an embankment, the report said.
The crash happened near Wakefield, about 40 miles west of Manhattan. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
