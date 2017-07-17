Kansas Highway Patrol trooper hat.
Kansas Highway Patrol trooper hat. The Wichita Eagle File photo
Kansas Highway Patrol trooper hat. The Wichita Eagle File photo

State

July 17, 2017 8:18 AM

Kansas man dies in Clay County crash

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A Junction City man died Sunday when the car he was driving crashed near Milford Lake in Clay County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.

James R. Jenkins, 29, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Kansas Highway 82 just west of the Milford Lake causeway at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday when the car went off the road and rolled down an embankment, the report said.

The crash happened near Wakefield, about 40 miles west of Manhattan. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A re-creation of the I-70 crash according to reports by the Kansas Turnpike Authority

A re-creation of the I-70 crash according to reports by the Kansas Turnpike Authority 1:30

A re-creation of the I-70 crash according to reports by the Kansas Turnpike Authority
Dog lost in Alabama reunited in Kansas with its owners 0:45

Dog lost in Alabama reunited in Kansas with its owners
Burning semi-truck stops traffic on I-70 near Bonner Springs 2:36

Burning semi-truck stops traffic on I-70 near Bonner Springs

View More Video