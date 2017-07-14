Stafford woman convicted of murdering husband

A Stafford woman has been convicted of murder, authorities said Friday.
A Stafford County jury on Friday found Misty Salem, 36, guilty of one count of second-degree intentional murder. Salem was convicted of killing her husband, 41-year-old Samuel Salem, in March 2016.
Stafford officers responded to the report of a shooting just after 11 p.m. on March 10 in the 300 block of North Keystone, a statement issued by the Stafford Police Department said.
The first officer on the scene made contact with Misty Salem, “who was hysterical shouting she shot him,” Stafford Police Chief Doug Brown said in the release.
She was taken into custody, and officers recovered a gun from the front yard of the house, officers said.
Samuel Salem was shot once and died at the scene, police said.
Misty Salem’s sentencing has been set for Aug. 25.
