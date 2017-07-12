Oklahoma man, 82, killed in crash near Coffeyville

An 82-year-old Oklahoma man was pronounced dead Tuesday shortly after a two-vehicle crash in Labette County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.
Burl Speer of Ochelata, Okla., was driving a 2001 Dodge car west on U.S. Highway 166 in southwest Labette County, about 12 miles east of Coffeyville, at about noon Tuesday when it was struck by Chevrolet SUV being driven by a Kansas woman.
The car was in the process of making a U-turn when it was hit by the SUV, which was traveling east on Highway 166, the report said. Speer was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.
The driver of the SUV and two other occupants – a 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man – were taken to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with injuries, the report said.
