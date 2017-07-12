Kansas man killed in Barber County crash, KHP says

A Kansas man was killed Tuesday when the pickup he was driving struck another vehicle in Barber County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.
Mark Mathews, 62, of Sharon was operating a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Blue Stem Road, about a mile south of Sharon, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram being driven by an Attica man, the report said.
The Dodge was traveling west on Naron when the two pickups collided in an intersection. Mathews was taken to a hospital after the crash and was pronounced dead about three hours after the crash.
The driver of the Dodge and an occupant were not injured. No other information was given about the circumstances of the crash.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
