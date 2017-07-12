.
. Hemera Technologies Getty Images
. Hemera Technologies Getty Images

State

Kansas man killed in Barber County crash, KHP says

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

July 12, 2017 7:53 AM

A Kansas man was killed Tuesday when the pickup he was driving struck another vehicle in Barber County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

Mark Mathews, 62, of Sharon was operating a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Blue Stem Road, about a mile south of Sharon, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram being driven by an Attica man, the report said.

The Dodge was traveling west on Naron when the two pickups collided in an intersection. Mathews was taken to a hospital after the crash and was pronounced dead about three hours after the crash.

The driver of the Dodge and an occupant were not injured. No other information was given about the circumstances of the crash.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

    October signals the start of the mating season for deer in Kansas, and they will be on the move in greater numbers. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells what to watch for as you drive the roads and highways in Kansas. (Kansas Highway Patrol/YouTube)

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas
Check out this new baby otter at the Kansas City Zoo 0:44

Check out this new baby otter at the Kansas City Zoo
102-year-old Kansas newspaper columnist 2:55

102-year-old Kansas newspaper columnist

View More Video