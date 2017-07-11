Aftermath of massive Interstate 70 wreck

Investigators sift through the remains of two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles that were destroyed on Tuesday in a fiery crash along Interstate 70 west of Bonner Springs. Another vehicle involved in the wreck was able to be driven from the sc
Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Fort Riley museums tell its storied history

Travel

Fort Riley museums tell its storied history

Capt. Robert Cogan, an active-duty officer with the 1st Infantry who also assists the museum in curator duties and as a tour guide, tells about the World War I "Lafayette Desk" exhibit at the U.S. Cavalry Museum. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

State

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, Missouri, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse, but no injuries have been reported.

World's biggest slab of ribs can be seen from Interstate-35

State

World's biggest slab of ribs can be seen from Interstate-35

The American Royal is emphasizing it is the world's largest barbecue competition with a giant billboard installed Monday featuring a 50-foot-long slab of inflatable ribs. The ribs may be larger than those of a blue whale. The billboard is a promotion to let the public know the American Royal Barbecue has moved to Labor Day weekend.

WWII B-17 waist gunner flies again

State

WWII B-17 waist gunner flies again

Roy Shenkel, 93, of Kansas City, got to fly in a WWII B-17 for the first time since April of 1944, when he had to bail out over Yugoslavia after the aircraft was hit by enemy fire. He gave the experience two hearty thumbs up.