Record Super Kansas Cash jackpot grows to $3.265 million

Kansas lottery players have a chance at winning an estimated $3.3 million in tonight’s Super Kansas Cash drawing, a record jackpot in the Kansas-only game.
No ticket sold matched the first five numbers and the Super Cashball number in the July 8 drawing for the previous pot of $3.23 million, according to a Kansas Lottery news release.
Three tickets sold — two in south-central Kansas and one in northwest Kansas — matched the first five numbers. They are worth $2,000 each.
The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been growing since September, when a Prairie Village lottery player won $3.16 million.
Drawings for the jackpot occur every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
