The Wichita Eagle File photo
The Wichita Eagle File photo

State

July 10, 2017 11:40 AM

Record Super Kansas Cash jackpot grows to $3.265 million

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

Kansas lottery players have a chance at winning an estimated $3.3 million in tonight’s Super Kansas Cash drawing, a record jackpot in the Kansas-only game.

No ticket sold matched the first five numbers and the Super Cashball number in the July 8 drawing for the previous pot of $3.23 million, according to a Kansas Lottery news release.

Three tickets sold — two in south-central Kansas and one in northwest Kansas — matched the first five numbers. They are worth $2,000 each.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been growing since September, when a Prairie Village lottery player won $3.16 million.

Drawings for the jackpot occur every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-268-6290, @KaitlynAlanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Volunteers install flags in no time at all ahead of Flags 4 Freedom event in Merriam

Volunteers install flags in no time at all ahead of Flags 4 Freedom event in Merriam 0:25

Volunteers install flags in no time at all ahead of Flags 4 Freedom event in Merriam
Fort Riley museums tell its storied history 1:58

Fort Riley museums tell its storied history
Have you heard about the shark caught in a lake in Kansas? 1:06

Have you heard about the shark caught in a lake in Kansas?

View More Video