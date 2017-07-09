File photo
July 09, 2017 10:49 AM

Woman killed in Reno County crash identified

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A Hutchinson woman who was killed when a farm vehicle collided with the SUV she was in Saturday in southwest Reno County has been identified, according to a news release.

Janice Lee, 76, was pronounced dead at a crash on K-61 near Arlington that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a post on the Reno County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Lee was a passenger in a Chevy Equinox being driven by Robery Lee, 76, also of Hutchinson.

According to the sheriff’s office account of the crash, a Farm Patriot Sprayer driven by Heath Bergkamp of Arlington was traveling north on Bone Springs Road when the vehicle began crossing K-61, failing to yield at a stop sign.

The sprayer struck the passenger side of the SUV, which came to rest on its driver’s side in the westbound lane of K-61. Both Robert and Janice Lee were trapped in the SUV until emergency personnel arrived.

Robert Lee was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, the release said.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

