May 11, 2017 9:18 AM

McPherson teen dies following motorcycle crash

By Bryan Horwath

A McPherson High School student has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash, according to a news release from the McPherson Police Department.

Jon P. Oakes, 18, was pronounced dead hours after a one-vehicle motorcycle crash in the 900 block of East Avenue A late Tuesday, according to the release. Oakes had been taken to a Wichita hospital following the crash.

An investigation indicated that excessive speed and inexperience with a recently purchased motorcycle contributed to the crash, according to the release.

