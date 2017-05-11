McPherson teen dies following motorcycle crash

A McPherson High School student has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash, according to a news release from the McPherson Police Department.
Jon P. Oakes, 18, was pronounced dead hours after a one-vehicle motorcycle crash in the 900 block of East Avenue A late Tuesday, according to the release. Oakes had been taken to a Wichita hospital following the crash.
An investigation indicated that excessive speed and inexperience with a recently purchased motorcycle contributed to the crash, according to the release.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments