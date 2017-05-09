Garden City football player, 19, died of natural causes, coroner says

The death of a Garden City Community College football player this weekend has been deemed the result of natural causes, authorities said Tuesday.
Sean Callahan, 19, a sophomore offensive lineman from Gardner, was found dead in Kismet on Sunday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office has said. An autopsy revealed there is nothing suspicious about his death, Undersheriff Gene Ward said.
“It’s very unusual” for a person so young to die of natural causes, Ward said, but the coroner has indicated that is what happened.
Friends told investigators that Callahan was snoring at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday when they checked on him and then went into the kitchen to cook breakfast. When they returned to wake him at about 1 p.m., he was not breathing, Ward said.
Callahan had received an associate degree from the college during spring commencement ceremonies on Friday, according to a post on the school’s website.
