Crowdfunding page raising money for boy killed in mower accident

A crowdfunding page for the family of a young boy killed in a mower accident last week had raised close to $5,500 for funeral costs as of Tuesday afternoon.
Nine-year-old Cayden Avery died Friday after falling from a Ford tractor being driven by his father, Jon Avery, near Inman in McPherson County.
The tractor was pulling a mower in a pasture. The boy died after falling off his father’s lap and being struck by the mower, according to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office.
Posted on Tuesday, the YouCaring page had raised $5,455 from more than 100 donors as of 1 p.m. that day. The page listed a goal of $7,500 for the child’s funeral and other expenses.
Cayden Avery lived in rural Reno County, said Capt. Doug Anderson of the sheriff’s department. The YouCaring page said a service is set to take place at Jon Avery’s residence in Hutchinson on Friday.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
