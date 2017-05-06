Bull gets loose in Hays, romps past Fort Hays State before being shot

Hays police shot a bull Saturday after it escaped a veterinary clinic and was running loose, approaching the city’s business district.
The adult bull got loose shortly after 8:30 a.m. and was roaming near Highway 40 and the U.S. 183 bypass, according to a statement released by Hays police. The owner of the bull, the veterinarian, volunteers and law enforcement officers converged on the scene and tried to corral the animal.
But efforts to sedate the bull and keep it outside the city limits proved unsuccessful, police said. As the bull moved through residential areas, passed Fort Hays State University and approached the business district, the decision was made to kill it.
“This decision was not taken lightly and was made in consultation with the veterinarian,” the police statement said.
The bull was shot by a police officer just before 9 a.m. in the 400 block of West 12th. The owner loaded the dead bull up and removed it from the scene.
No injuries were reported, police said, and there was limited property damage.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments