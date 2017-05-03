Galena man wanted in murder case found in Missouri

A man suspected of being involved in a recent murder in Galena was arrested early Wednesday in Missouri, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
John “Polo” Francis, 46, of Galena was apprehended at around 4 a.m. Wednesday by authorities outside Carterville, Mo., the release said. A tip had led authorities to a search of the area.
Francis was wanted for questioning in the April 26 shooting death of 29-year-old Kelly Glasgow at her residence in Galena, the release said.
Assisting in the search for Francis were the FBI, Galena police, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Missouri Highway Patrol, Joplin (Mo.) Police Department and several other agencies, the release said. Close to 100 law enforcement officers were involved in the search.
As of Wednesday morning, Francis was detained at the Jasper County (Mo.) Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Kansas. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, the release said.
