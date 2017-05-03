State

May 03, 2017 2:18 PM

Galena man wanted in murder case found in Missouri

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A man suspected of being involved in a recent murder in Galena was arrested early Wednesday in Missouri, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

John “Polo” Francis, 46, of Galena was apprehended at around 4 a.m. Wednesday by authorities outside Carterville, Mo., the release said. A tip had led authorities to a search of the area.

Francis was wanted for questioning in the April 26 shooting death of 29-year-old Kelly Glasgow at her residence in Galena, the release said.

Assisting in the search for Francis were the FBI, Galena police, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Missouri Highway Patrol, Joplin (Mo.) Police Department and several other agencies, the release said. Close to 100 law enforcement officers were involved in the search.

As of Wednesday morning, Francis was detained at the Jasper County (Mo.) Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Kansas. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, the release said.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Topeka officer rescues boy from pond

Topeka officer rescues boy from pond 1:40

Topeka officer rescues boy from pond
Six Pittsburg students honored for their work at White House Correspondents’ Dinner 1:17

Six Pittsburg students honored for their work at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Snowfall in Scott City in late April 0:09

Snowfall in Scott City in late April

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos