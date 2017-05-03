Plane headed for Manhattan makes emergency landing in field

A pilot flying a small plane en route from the Johnson County Executive Airport to Manhattan was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The 1964 Mooney airplane, piloted by Larry Simpson, 71, of Stuart, Fla., took off from the Johnson County Airport just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday before experiencing engine failure after climbing to 1,000 feet, the release said.
The plane landed in a field near West 175th Street and U.S. Highway 169, just south of Olathe. Three passengers were inside the plane with one Florida man being transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for a possible injury, the release said.
A 62-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman, both from Florida, were also riding in the plane and were uninjured.
