Video shows Topeka police officer rescuing boy from pond

A Topeka police officer is being lauded for rescuing a 4-year-old boy who fell into a pond on Sunday.
Officer Aaron Bulmer was patrolling in the area of 16th and Clay in Topeka at about 11:30 a.m., looking for people reportedly involved in an altercation, when he spotted the boy walking toward the pond in the Central Park Community Center.
According to a statement released by Topeka police officials, Bulmer was getting out of his patrol car to speak to the child when the boy fell into the pond. Bulmer jumped into the pond and pulled the boy to safety.
Topeka police on Tuesday afternoon released video of the rescue taken from Bulmer’s body camera. The boy, who has been diagnosed with autism, was hospitalized for evaluation.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments