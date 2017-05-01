Sedgwick man involved in fatal Edwards County crash

A Sedgwick man was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in western Kansas that resulted in the death of a Macksville man, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol release.
Agustin Bustamante-Alba, 38, was pronounced dead after the 2001 Buick Regal he was driving went left of center and collided with a 2006 International semi driven by Kaleb Locke of Sedgwick.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50 about 2 miles east of Kinsley. The Regal was headed east on U.S. 50 while the semi was westbound, according to the release.
Locke was taken to Edwards County Hospital for possible injuries.
