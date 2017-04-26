Here’s where you can drop off leftover, expired drugs in Kansas

In preparation for the latest National Drug Take-Back Day, The Eagle on Monday posted a list of Sedgwick County sites where the public can safely dispose of leftover and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.
But if you live anywhere else in Kansas, you might have been wondering: “Hey! What about the rest of us?”
Well, good news: I thought that, too.
So here’s a map of sites across the state that will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to take those unwanted drugs off your hands. The list was compiled from a searchable list of sites on the U.S. Justice Department’s website.
When I filtered for Kansas, I came up with more than 100 locations. Click on the pinpoints for the location and exact address.
National Drug Take-Back Day is a nationwide effect to help curb prescription and over-the-counter drug abuse and accidental ingestion.
Kansans have turned over more than 50 tons of unwanted medications since the program’s inception in 2010, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
