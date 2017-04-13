Dr Pepper surprises K-State student with soda fountain in her front yard

Kansas State student Claire Daniels had quite the surprise waiting in her front yard when she arrived home from class on Thursday.

Dr Pepper, by far her favorite beverage, presented her with a custom-made, maroon-colored fountain that stands more than 6 feet tall and holds five gallons of soda.

The unique gift came in response to a tweet Daniels sent out months ago that proclaimed her love for Dr Pepper. It read: “I really just need to have a Dr Pepper fountain installed in my house. That would probably be cheaper than how much I spend on it currently.”

Daniels, a K-State senior communication studies major from Augusta, was hoping for a restaurant-style fountain she could guzzle Dr Pepper multiple times a day. But she was thrilled with the fountain she received Thursday, particularly when Dr Pepper presented her with 1,200 cans of soda to keep it full and flowing.

“It’s really crazy,” Daniels said. “I am still kind of in awe ... It was just kind of a joke tweet, but here we are. I think it’s awesome. I’m really excited. It’s kind of crazy to think one tweet could make this happen.”

When asked to describe her love for Dr Pepper, Daniels needed a moment to think.

“That’s really hard,” she said. “I have always loved it. It’s the best-tasting pop.”

Daniels was excited when she saw the fountain for the first time. She spent several moments posing for pictures in front of it with friends. The scene drew a large of crowd of neighbors.

Members of Dr Pepper’s marketing team noticed Daniels’ tweet and decided to make her wish a reality. Lyndsay Loomer, associate brand manager of Dr Pepper marketing, said a team of engineers built the fountain from scratch. A film crew was on site to capture the surprise, which will be used as a promotional video.

“We are always monitoring social media to see what our fans are saying about us and how they are expressing their love for Dr Pepper,” Loomer said. “She had a really creative tweet about just needing a Dr Pepper fountain installed at her house. She thought that would make her life easier based on the amount she was drinking. We put our own creative spin on it by building an actual fountain, not the one she might expect, and throwing her a party.”