Search underway for missing former Kansas priest

A search party of more than 100 people was out on horseback, in four-wheelers and pickup trucks on Thursday morning in search of Marvin Reif, a former priest from Dodge City.
Reif went missing 10 days ago from Protection Valley Manor where he had been living since October.
The search party included friends, relatives and concerned residents from three counties: Barton, Clark and Comanche.
Reif went walking every day around town as part of his treatment, according to a spokesperson for Protection Valley Manor, but 10 days ago he didn’t come back. The building is locked so he had to be let out. But now the facility has changed its policy so that residents will have to be accompanied by a staff member.
This has been an unusually stressful time at Protection Valley Manor: The nursing home had to be evacuated during the massive grassfires on March 6. “It’s been busy and heart-wrenching,” the spokesperson said.
Reif would spend his day reading the Bible on his table and would often go out back and feed the squirells, according to Karla Harvey, a nurse who cared for Reif.
“I just hope they can find him safe and sound,” Harvey said.
Reif has reportedly been suffering from depression, according to a media report.
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
