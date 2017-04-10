Ness County man killed in one-vehicle accident

A 68-year-old Brownell man was killed Monday in a one-vehicle crash in Ness County.
The accident happened at about 10 a.m. 6 miles east of Brownell at the intersection of K-4 and K-68, according to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The man, Thomas Lee Sekavec, was driving a 1999 Oldsmobile and was westbound on K-4 when his vehicle crossed the center line and went into the south ditch.
The car was airborne for approximately 100 feet, according to the report, landed and went end over end, coming to rest on its axles.
The driver was ejected from his car.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
