Ness County man killed in one-vehicle accident

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas Pause

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

1:02 Jets of flame erupt as fire crosses road

1:09 Texas Sen. Ted Cruz campaigns for Ron Estes

1:15 He tried to buy candy at the 7-Eleven; now police are looking for him

0:39 Possible homicide in southwest Wichita

3:28 Gregg Marshall answers questions about AAC move

0:31 National Republican Congressional Committee ad opposing James Thompson