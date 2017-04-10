Smoke from controlled burn leads to Butler County crashes

A controlled burn led to several vehicle accidents on K-254 west of El Dorado early Monday afternoon, according to a Butler County 911 dispatcher.
Billowing smoke from the nearby fire led to a small number of accidents and the temporary closure of the highway just west of the K-254/K-196 interchange, the dispatcher said.
Drivers began to experience problems at around noon. Five people were reported to have injuries as a result of the crashes, with one patient transported as urgent.
The highway was opened again by 1:30 p.m. Monday, a second dispatcher said.
