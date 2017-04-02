Kansas man hospitalized after semi hits cow

A Seward County man was hospitalized Saturday after the semi he was driving in southwestern Kansas struck a cow, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.
Derek Munn, 28, was injured when the 2017 Freightliner truck he was driving collided with a cow on County Road D about 7 miles south of Rolla. The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday.
According to the report, the semi – which was hauling a trailer – rolled twice after hitting the cow, ending up in a wheat field with the trailer on its side.
Munn, a Kismet resident, was taken to the Morton County Hospital.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments